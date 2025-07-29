Len Cariou to Star in Off-Broadway Holocaust Drama Zagłada

Cariou will play a 90-year-old survivor accused of being a Nazi collaborator.
Tony winner Len Cariou will star in the New York premiere of Richard Vetere’s play Zagłada.
In the drama, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor’s past as a Nazi collaborator is uncovered after he fires a gun at a journalist who has come to interview him.
Further details about the production will be announced at a later date.
Zagłada will be directed by Maja Wampuszyc at the American Theatre of Actors, running October 16-November 2.
