Len Cariou to Star in Off-Broadway Holocaust Drama Zagłada

Cariou will play a 90-year-old survivor accused of being a Nazi collaborator.

David Gordon

July 29, 2025

Len Cariou
(© David Gordon)

Tony winner Len Cariou will star in the New York premiere of Richard Vetere’s play Zagłada. 

In the drama, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor’s past as a Nazi collaborator is uncovered after he fires a gun at a journalist who has come to interview him.

Further details about the production will be announced at a later date.

Zagłada will be directed by Maja Wampuszyc at the American Theatre of Actors, running October 16-November 2.

