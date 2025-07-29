Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke, Renée Elise Goldsberry to Star in Broadway's The Balusters

The new comedy is written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced casting for the world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters, opening on Broadway in the spring of 2026 under the direction of Kenny Leon.

This new comedy will star Marylouise Burke (Kimberly Akimbo), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Margaret Colin (Gossip Girl), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Good People), and Richard Thomas (Our Town).

The Balusters is described as “a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.”

Complete casting will be announced at a later date.