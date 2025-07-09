Wicked Original Cast Album Certified 4X Platinum, New Vinyl Edition Arrives This Fall

The records will feature pictures of the original cast pressed into the vinyl.

The original Broadway cast recording of Wicked has reached a new milestone: it has received 4X Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

To mark the occasion, record label Decca Broadway is releasing a two-LP picture disc of the album on October 3. This new vinyl set will feature portraits of stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel pressed onto the discs, alongside images from the production. It will also feature a specially created zoetrope side that comes to life as the record spins.

Wicked features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The Broadway production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.