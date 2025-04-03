Elizabeth Reaser and Jason Butler Harner to Star in A Doll's House, Part 2

Pasadena Playhouse, the state theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced the cast and creative team for A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath (Dana H.), directed by Jennifer Chang (King of the Yees), running May 14-June 8.

The cast is led by Elizabeth Reaser (The Twilight Saga, Grey’s Anatomy) as Nora and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark, The Crucible) as Torvald. Also starring in the production are Kimberly Scott (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) as Anne Marie, Kahyun Kim (St. Denis Medical) as Emmy, and Adam J. Smith (The Good Doctor) as the understudy for Torvald.

In Hnath’s Tony-nominated sequel to Ibsen’s classic, Nora returns 15 years after walking out on her family.

The creative team includes scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Anthony Tran, lighting designer Elizabeth Harper, and sound designer John Nobori.