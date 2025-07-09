Joe Locke to Star in Samuel D. Hunter's Clarkston in London's West End

Locke, Hunter, and director Jack Serio make their West End debuts this fall.

Joe Locke (Agatha All Along) will make his West End debut in Samuel D. Hunter’s drama Clarkston, running this fall.

Directed by Jack Serio (Grangeville), Locke will star alongside Ruaridh Mollica (The Franchise) and Sophie Melville (Cowbois).

In Clarkston, a young gay man with a degenerative nerve condition takes a job lugging boxes at a Costco, where he meets a closeted writer with a meth addict mother who he can’t cut ties with. Dates and venue for the limited run are to be announced.

Hunter makes his West End debut with the play, which ran off-Broadway in 2018. Concurrently, he will make his Broadway debut with the drama Little Bear Ridge Road, starring Laurie Metcalf, which begins performances October 7 at the Booth Theatre.