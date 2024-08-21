Video Flash

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Appear in New Wicked Footage

Also: Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

Tanyel Gumushan

August 21, 2024

A new video featurette has been released from the upcoming Wicked film.

Focusing on the ever-growing friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), it combines clips from the movie, interviews with the stars, and a behind-the-scenes look at filming.

Joining Erivo and Grande in the much-anticipated big screen adaptation are Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

Can’t get enough of Wicked? Watch a recently released introduction to Fiyero.

