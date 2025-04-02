TheaterMania Logo white orange
Drag: The Musical Leads 2025 Lortel Award Nominations

The Lortel Awards honor off-Broadway theater.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Off-Broadway |

April 2, 2025

0169 Alaska Thunderfuck and the cast of DRAG The Musical. © Matthew Murphy
Alaska Thunderfuck and the cast of Drag: The Musical
(© Matthew Murphy)

Nominations for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, the only New York theater award to exclusively honor off-Broadway, were announced today. The complete list is below.

Outstanding Play
Here There Are Blueberries
Liberation
Sumo
The Antiquities
We Had a World

Outstanding Musical
Drag: The Musical
Medea: Re-Versed
The Big Gay Jamboree
Three Houses
We Live in Cairo

Outstanding Revival
Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave
Ghosts
Hold on to Me Darling
Our Class
Wine in the Wilderness

Outstanding Solo Show
300 Paintings
A Knock on the Roof
Vanya

Outstanding Director
Igor Golyak – Our Class
Moisés Kaufman – Here There Are Blueberries
Zhailon Levingston – Table 17
Whitney White – Liberation
Sam Yates – Vanya

Outstanding Choreographer
Connor Gallagher – The Big Gay Jamboree
Spencer Liff – Drag: The Musical
Or Schraiber – Our Class
Lynne Taylor-Corbett – Distant Thunder
Annie Tippe – Three Houses

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Adam Driver – Hold on to Me Darling
Madison Ferris – All of Me
Susannah Flood – Liberation
Lily Rabe – Ghosts
Paul Sparks – Grangeville
Marisa Tomei – Babe
Kara Young – Table 17

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Betsy Aidem – Liberation
Stephanie Berry – Staff Meal
Ahmad Kamal – Sumo
Julia Lester – All Nighter
Michael Rishawn – Table 17
Olivia Washington – Wine in the Wilderness
Frank Wood – Hold on to Me Darling

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Marla Mindelle – The Big Gay Jamboree
J.D. Mollison – Three Houses
Mia Pak – Three Houses
Lauren Patten – The Lonely Few
Margo Seibert – Three Houses
Alaska Thunderfuck – Drag: The Musical
Sarin Monae West – Medea: Re-Versed

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Jujubee – Drag: The Musical
Eddie Korbich – Drag: The Musical
Jacob Ming-Trent – Medea: Re-Versed
Paris Nix – The Big Gay Jamboree
Helen J Shen – The Lonely Few
Natalie Walker – The Big Gay Jamboree

Outstanding Ensemble
Here There Are Blueberries: Scott Barrow, Nemuna Ceesay, Kathleen Chalfant, Jonathan Raviv, Erika Rose, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Charlie Thurston, Grant James Varjas

Our Class: Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, José Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Will Manning, Stephen Ochsner, Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol, Ilia Volok, Elan Zafir

We Live in Cairo: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Drew Elhamalawy, John El-Jor, Nadina Hassan, Michael Khalid Karadsheh, Rotana Tarabzouni

Outstanding Scenic Design
Dots– Three Houses
Christopher Ford and Dakota Rose – The Beastiary
Derek McLane – Here There Are Blueberries
Jan Pappelbaum – Our Class
Matt Saunders – Jordans

Outstanding Costume Design
Oana Botez – Orlando
Qween Jean – Liberation
Marco Marco – Drag: The Musical
Rodrigo Muñoz – Sally & Tom
Mariko Ohigashi – Sumo

Outstanding Lighting Design
Stacey Derosier – Grangeville
Michael Gottlieb – Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave
Tyler Micoleau – The Antiquities
Ben Stanton – Table 17
Japhy Weideman – Ghosts

Outstanding Sound Design
Nick Kourtides – Travels
Fabian Obispo – Sumo
Matt Otto – All of Me
Matt Otto – Medea: Re-Versed
Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab – Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Outstanding Projection Design
David Bengali – Here There Are Blueberries
David Bengali – We Live in Cairo
Eric Dunlap, Igor Golyak, and Andreea Mincic – Our Class
Hana S. Kim – Sumo
Brian Pacelli – Scarlett Dreams

HONORARY AWARDS
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Alice Childress

Outstanding Body of Work
New Federal Theatre

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway
Carol Fishman

