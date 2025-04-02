Drag: The Musical Leads 2025 Lortel Award Nominations

Nominations for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, the only New York theater award to exclusively honor off-Broadway, were announced today. The complete list is below.

Outstanding Play

Here There Are Blueberries

Liberation

Sumo

The Antiquities

We Had a World

Outstanding Musical

Drag: The Musical

Medea: Re-Versed

The Big Gay Jamboree

Three Houses

We Live in Cairo

Outstanding Revival

Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Ghosts

Hold on to Me Darling

Our Class

Wine in the Wilderness

Outstanding Solo Show

300 Paintings

A Knock on the Roof

Vanya

Outstanding Director

Igor Golyak – Our Class

Moisés Kaufman – Here There Are Blueberries

Zhailon Levingston – Table 17

Whitney White – Liberation

Sam Yates – Vanya

Outstanding Choreographer

Connor Gallagher – The Big Gay Jamboree

Spencer Liff – Drag: The Musical

Or Schraiber – Our Class

Lynne Taylor-Corbett – Distant Thunder

Annie Tippe – Three Houses

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Adam Driver – Hold on to Me Darling

Madison Ferris – All of Me

Susannah Flood – Liberation

Lily Rabe – Ghosts

Paul Sparks – Grangeville

Marisa Tomei – Babe

Kara Young – Table 17

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Betsy Aidem – Liberation

Stephanie Berry – Staff Meal

Ahmad Kamal – Sumo

Julia Lester – All Nighter

Michael Rishawn – Table 17

Olivia Washington – Wine in the Wilderness

Frank Wood – Hold on to Me Darling

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Marla Mindelle – The Big Gay Jamboree

J.D. Mollison – Three Houses

Mia Pak – Three Houses

Lauren Patten – The Lonely Few

Margo Seibert – Three Houses

Alaska Thunderfuck – Drag: The Musical

Sarin Monae West – Medea: Re-Versed

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Jujubee – Drag: The Musical

Eddie Korbich – Drag: The Musical

Jacob Ming-Trent – Medea: Re-Versed

Paris Nix – The Big Gay Jamboree

Helen J Shen – The Lonely Few

Natalie Walker – The Big Gay Jamboree

Outstanding Ensemble

Here There Are Blueberries: Scott Barrow, Nemuna Ceesay, Kathleen Chalfant, Jonathan Raviv, Erika Rose, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Charlie Thurston, Grant James Varjas

Our Class: Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, José Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Will Manning, Stephen Ochsner, Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol, Ilia Volok, Elan Zafir

We Live in Cairo: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Drew Elhamalawy, John El-Jor, Nadina Hassan, Michael Khalid Karadsheh, Rotana Tarabzouni

Outstanding Scenic Design

Dots– Three Houses

Christopher Ford and Dakota Rose – The Beastiary

Derek McLane – Here There Are Blueberries

Jan Pappelbaum – Our Class

Matt Saunders – Jordans

Outstanding Costume Design

Oana Botez – Orlando

Qween Jean – Liberation

Marco Marco – Drag: The Musical

Rodrigo Muñoz – Sally & Tom

Mariko Ohigashi – Sumo

Outstanding Lighting Design

Stacey Derosier – Grangeville

Michael Gottlieb – Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Tyler Micoleau – The Antiquities

Ben Stanton – Table 17

Japhy Weideman – Ghosts

Outstanding Sound Design

Nick Kourtides – Travels

Fabian Obispo – Sumo

Matt Otto – All of Me

Matt Otto – Medea: Re-Versed

Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab – Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali – Here There Are Blueberries

David Bengali – We Live in Cairo

Eric Dunlap, Igor Golyak, and Andreea Mincic – Our Class

Hana S. Kim – Sumo

Brian Pacelli – Scarlett Dreams

HONORARY AWARDS

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Alice Childress

Outstanding Body of Work

New Federal Theatre

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway

Carol Fishman