Once's Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard Writing Waking Ned Devine Musical

David Hein (Come from Away) will write the book.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

April 2, 2025

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
(© Tristan Fuge)

Waking Ned Devine, a new musical based on the 1998 film written and directed by Kirk Jones, is in the work.

John Doyle (Sweeney Todd) will lead the creative team for the musical, which will have a book by David Hein (Come from Away) and songs by Academy Award winners Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard (Once).

The show is about elderly Ned Devine, who wins the lottery and promptly dies, leaving the members of a small Irish town to figure out how to share in his newfound wealth.

A timeline for the show has not been revealed.

