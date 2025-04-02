Druid Revival of Beckett's Endgame Gets New York Run

Irish Arts Center (IAC) presents Druid Theatre’s production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, directed by Tony Award winner Garry Hynes (The Beauty Queen of Leenane), the first woman to win the Tony for Best Director.

Endgame runs October 22–November 23 in IAC’s new state-of-the-art JL Greene Theatre. This is Druid’s 50th anniversary year.

Samuel Beckett’s Endgame is a tragicomedy about a man living with his parents and his servant in a world beyond time and place. The cast includes Aaron Monaghan as Clov, Rory Nolan as Hamm, Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Nell, and Bosco Hogan as Nagg.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Francis O’Connor, lighting designer James F. Ingalls, sound designer Gregory Clarke, and hair and make-up designer Gráinne Coughlan.