Phylicia Rashad to Direct Andy Mientus, Christina Sajous, and More in Immediate Family

Blumenthal Arts and Martian Entertainment announced casting for the new American play Immediate Family, written by Paul Oakley Stovall (Tony Award-winning producer of A Strange Loop, George Washington in the first national tour of Hamilton) and directed by Tony Award-winning actor, director, and TV star Phylicia Rashad (Purpose, Skeleton Crew).

Part of Blumenthal’s 2024-25 PNC Broadway Lights series, Immediate Family will make its regional premiere at Blumenthal Arts July 29-August 31 in the Booth Playhouse.

The ensemble cast features Christina Sajous (The Who’s Tommy, American Idiot) as Evy, Elijah Jones (The Ally) as Jesse, Freddie Fulton as Tony, Andy Mientus (Les Misérables, Spring Awakening) as Kristian, Kai Almeda Heath as Nina, and Britney Coleman (Bobbie in the national tour of Company) as Ronnie. Rounding out the cast are Deon Releford-Lee, Samuel Douglas, Aigner Mizzelle, and Vanessa R. Butler as standbys.

In this comedy, the middle son of the Bryant family brings home his boyfriend to a family reunion and tosses him into a stew of family dysfunctions.

The creative team includes set designer Paul Tate dePoo III, costume designer Colleen Morris-Glennon, lighting designer Levi J. Wilkins, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, and production props supervisor Emmarose Campbell.