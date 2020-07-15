Crossword: See How You Do With This Week's Puzzle

This week's puzzle doesn't have a theme per se, but you might recall some of the answers from articles that appeared on our site recently. One of them featured an enormously popular video of a Tony-winning actor singing a Sesame Street favorite, "C Is for Cookie." Try your hand at the crossword, and take a look at the video here. If you get stuck, the answers are below. Happy puzzling!

























































Answers

Across: 3. HANSEN 4. PETERS 6. PLATT 8. TENNESSEE 9. HAMILTON 10. OSMOND 14. CINDERELLA 15. AUGUST

Down: 1. PREVIEW 2. DESHIELDS 5. RENT 7. THEMOUSETRAP 9. HORSE 11. OBIE 12. DOLLY 13. MACBETH