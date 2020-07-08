65th Obie Awards Announces YouTube Stream to Take Place Next Week

The American Theatre Wing and the Village Voice have announced that the 65th Annual Obie Awards, New York's celebration of off- and off-off-Broadway theater, are now set to premiere on Tuesday, July 14, at 8pm ET. The prerecorded ceremony, which was postponed for a moment of reflection in the wake of nationwide calls to end racial inequalities, will be hosted by comedian, actor, and writer Cole Escola.

Special guest presenters will include Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck, among others. There will be an encore presentation from the Obie Award-winning production of Fela!, featuring Obie Award winner Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah. Playwright Michael R. Jackson will share a special performance of "Memory Song" from his 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop.

As previously announced, members of the York Theatre Company revival of Merrily We Roll Along will be joined by members of the original Broadway and 2019 Fiasco Theater revival casts for a special performance of "Our Time" in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its Obie Award wins. Songwriter and performer Shaina Taub will perform during the In Memoriam.

Preshow guests will include Tony winner LaChanze and her daughter, Jagged Little Pill star Celia Rose Gooding, Obie Award winner Saycon Sengbloh, and Broadway actress N'Kenge. To reserve a spot at the preshow, click here.

To watch the show, visit the American Theater Wing's YouTube page here.