Watch the Trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman Starring Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh

The movie will be released in theaters on October 10.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon (Chicago), will be released in theaters by Roadside Attractions on October 10. Watch Diego Luna (Andor), Tonatiuh (Carry On), and Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) in the first full trailer below.

Based on the 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer and lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago), the film is written and directed by Bill Condon.

In the film, cellmates Valentín (Luna), a political prisoner, and Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency, form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Lopez).