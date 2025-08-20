Severance's Jen Tullock's Solo Show Kicks Off Playwrights Horizons's 2025-26 Season

Nothing Can Take You from the Hand of God will run October 2-26.

Playwrights Horizons presents the world premiere of Nothing Can Take You From the Hand of God, co-written by Jen Tullock (Devon in Severance) and Frank Winters (Student Body). Performed by Tullock and directed by Jared Mezzocchi (Russian Troll Farm), the solo show runs October 2–26, with an official opening on October 13, in Playwrights Horizons’ Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

Tullock plays all the roles in this show about the lies we tell ourselves in order to survive. When a popular essayist known for her searing takedowns of modern Christianity releases a book detailing her upbringing as a gay kid in the evangelical south, she is confronted by the subject of one of her stories, the woman she fell in love with on a Christian mission trip to Poland eighteen years earlier, who claims the stories are false.

The creative team includes scenic designer Emmie Finckel, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Evdoxia Ragkou, and projection and video designer Stefania Bulbarella.