The play is by Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers.

Grove House Productions and executive producer Lisa Dozier Shacket announced the New York premiere of Not Ready for Prime Time, a behind-the-scenes look at the launch of one of America’s most iconic shows.

Written by Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers and directed by Conor Bagley (Two by Friel), the show runs October 5-November 30, with opening night set for October 20, at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (this is not a production of MCC).

This is an unauthorized look at how a small group of lunatics made Saturday night unmissable. Set in 1975, the play follows Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner from the writers’ room battles to the live-on-air adrenaline.

Additional information about the production will be announced at a later date.