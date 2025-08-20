Rob Lake to Bring Magic Act to Broadway With the Muppets

The show will have a 12-week limited engagement at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Producers Rob Lake Productions, Joe Quenqua, and Glass Half Full Productions have announced that Rob Lake will perform his magic act on Broadway this holiday season in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests the Muppets.

Performances will run at the Broadhurst Theatre October 28-January 18, 2026, with an opening night set for November 6.

Rob Lake commented, “I’ve been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway.”

Joining Rob onstage will be Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from the Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions.

Lake continued, “Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets. To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment. It’s like I have known them my entire life.”

Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.