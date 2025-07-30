Watch Ethan Hawke Channel Lorenz Hart in the Trailer for Blue Moon

Ethan Hawke stars as Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater’s new film Blue Moon. The movie follows the lyricist as his professional and private life unravel after the opening of his former partner Richard Rodgers’s hit show Oklahoma! The movie also stars Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers, Margaret Qualley, and Bobby Cannavale. Watch them in the trailer below.

The movie will play select theaters in New York and Los Angeles starting October 17, before expanding to theaters nationwide on October 24.