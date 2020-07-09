22nd Annual Broadway Barks Will Be Held Online This Year

This year, Broadway Barks, founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will take place online on Thursday, July 16, at 7:30pm ET. The 22nd annual event, hosted by Peters, will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

"I'm excited to be pivoting to an online, streaming event this year," said Peters in a statement. "We are able to share more animal stories from more shelters across America, with more people…all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. It's a win, win, win…win!"

Shelters that will take part include 1 Love For Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis' Friends, Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal, Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPARC (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center), SPCA Of Westchester, Tetan Valley Community Animal Shelter and Urban Cat League.

Stars of stage and screen will be on hand to present the animals, including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren and Vanessa Williams.

Broadway Barks Across America will stream here on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS YouTube page.

To learn more and to donate, visit the Broadway Barks website here.