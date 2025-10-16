TheaterMania Logo white orange
Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.

Editorial Staff

October 16, 2025

(© Sony Pictures Classics)

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will be released in theaters worldwide on December 5. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff also won Tony Awards for their performances as Charley Kringas and Franklin Shepard, best friends and writing partners who are estranged at the top of the show. Sondheim and Furth move backward to show us how it happened. You an buy tickets to a screening in your area here. Here’s the trailer:

