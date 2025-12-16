Watch the Trailer for Tovah, a Documentary About Tovah Feldshuh

The film includes appearances from Oscar Isaac, Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Bell, Patti LuPone, and more.

Directed and produced by David Serero, the feature-length documentary Tovah is about Tovah Feldshuh’s impact on the performing arts. Feldshuh is known for roles on Broadway, including as Golda Meir in Golda’s Balcony, and on television, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Nobody Wants This.

The documentary features actors, producers, and creators talking about Feldshuh’s accomplishments. Watch Oscar Isaac, Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Bell, Patti LuPone, Stephen Schwartz, Adam Brody, and Rachel Bloom in the trailer below.

The documentary also features Peter Gallagher, Julie Benko, Jared Grimes, Daryl Roth, Chris Silbermann, Michael Adler, Daniel Roher, Elie Chouraqui, Katie Couric, Joy Behar, Erin Foster, Sharon Bialy, and Julie Platt.

Tovah will have its world premiere at the Boca International Jewish Film Festival on January 26.