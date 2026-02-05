Playwrights Horizons Announces Cast for Milo Cramer's No Singing in the Navy

The show is an attack on the “golden age” of musicals.

Playwrights Horizons has announced the cast of its world premiere production of Milo Cramer’s No Singing in the Navy, a three-actor, one-piano attack on the “golden age” of musicals. Directed by Aysan Celik, No Singing in the Navy runs March 18–April 19 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

No Singing in the Navy is Playwrights’ second production from Cramer following their Obie-winning School Pictures. In No Singing in the Navy, three silly sailors with a hundred bucks in hand and 24 hours on leave live as much life as they possibly can before getting shipped off to war and certain death.

The cast includes Bailey Lee as Sailor 1, Ellen Nikbakht as Sailor 2, and Elliot Sagay as Sailor 3. All three are making their off-Broadway debuts. Kyle Adam Blair is the pianist for the production.

Making up the creative team are scenic designer Krit Robinson, costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, sound designer Tei Blow, and music director Kyle Adam Blair.