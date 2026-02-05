Moulin Rouge! The Musical to End Broadway Run

The long-running Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play its final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 26, 2026, just past the seven year mark of its Broadway opening. At the time of the announced closing, it will have played 2,265 regular performances and 24 previews.

Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film about the star-crossed love between a starving writer and the sparkling diamond of Montmartre, Moulin Rouge! is set around the famed Paris nightclub during the belle epoque. The Broadway score features 20th century songs that were included in the film (like Elton John’s “Your Song”) but also more contemporary numbers like Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

When the show opened on July 25, 2019, TheaterMania’s critic likened it to “a night of heavy clubbing” in his review.

Moulin Rouge! was one of the first Broadway shows to be shuttered by Covid-19 when an ill cast member led to the cancellation of the March 12, 2020 matinee. It remained closed for over a year, resuming performances on September 24, 2021, just in time for the 74th annual Tony Awards, which honored the 2019-20 season and were held two days later.

The show won 10 Tonys that year, including Best Musical, Best Direction (for Alex Timbers), Best Performance for a Featured Actor (Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Aaron Tveit), and Best Orchestrations of Justin Levine, who created the show’s caffeinated arrangements of the pop numbers.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical from that pandemic season to do so.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! currently features Meg Donnelly as Satine (with AriannaRosario playing the role on Saturday matinees), Christian Douglas as Christian, Bob The Drag Queen as Harold Zidler, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Carmen Pavlovic of Global Creatures is the lead producer.