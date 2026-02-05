TheaterMania Logo white orange
Music News

Georgia Stitt's New Album Bell Tower Features Kelli O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More

The album also includes features Kate Baldwin, Sierra Boggess, and Marc Kudisch.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

February 5, 2026

Georgia Stitt and Kelli O'Hara
Georgia Stitt and Kelli O’Hara

On March 6, Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release Georgia Stitt’s Bell Tower, an album featuring 26 theatrical art songs performed by Broadway and recording artists including Kate Baldwin, Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, Nikki Renée Daniels, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Marc Kudisch, the late Rebecca Luker, Ruthie Ann Miles, Kelli O’Hara, and two-time Grammy award winner Hila Plitmann.

Click here to pre-save the album.

Sheet music for Stitt’s songs will also be available digitally for purchase in tandem with the album’s release.

The compositions stretch across three decades of Stitt’s career, starting with “Two London Songs” written in the 1990s when she was an undergraduate at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music, up until “The Trumpet” written in 2025. The album takes its name from the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, set to music by Georgia Stitt for voice, piano, violin, and vibraphone.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches at Theatre Calgary (© Trudie Lee)

Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.