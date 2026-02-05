On March 6, Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release Georgia Stitt’s Bell Tower, an album featuring 26 theatrical art songs performed by Broadway and recording artists including Kate Baldwin, Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, Nikki Renée Daniels, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Marc Kudisch, the late Rebecca Luker, Ruthie Ann Miles, Kelli O’Hara, and two-time Grammy award winner Hila Plitmann.

Sheet music for Stitt’s songs will also be available digitally for purchase in tandem with the album’s release.

The compositions stretch across three decades of Stitt’s career, starting with “Two London Songs” written in the 1990s when she was an undergraduate at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music, up until “The Trumpet” written in 2025. The album takes its name from the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, set to music by Georgia Stitt for voice, piano, violin, and vibraphone.