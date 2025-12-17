West End vs. Broadway: Two Henry Creels Talk Life in the Upside Down in Stranger Things

One of Netflix’s biggest hits on the small screen is coming to an end this holiday season, with fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion to the epic sci-fi series Stranger Things. And in the meantime, we have an early Christmas present for you.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel to the television show, continues to entertain theatergoers (many of whom are attending a stage show for the very first time) on both sides of the Atlantic. So, we’ve decided to pair up the stars of the London and New York productions for a special episode of “West End vs. Broadway”.

Louis McCartney, who originated the role of Henry Creel at the Phoenix Theatre in the UK and then at the Marquis Theatre on the Great White Way, sits down with current West End lead Jack Christou to talk all things Hawkins, Indiana. From their audition experiences to the changes made for the Broadway transfer, no stone is left unturned.

Watch Christou and McCartney in their candid conversation below:

Since opening in December 2023, the play has won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, and the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer.

Earlier this year, it opened on Broadway, where it went on to win four Tony Awards, including a special award for Illusions and Technical Effects, and is currently booking at the Marquis Theater until March 2026.

Written by Kate Trefry, from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction from Justin Martin.

The creative team also features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by DJ Walde, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Studio, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect coaching by William Conacher, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.