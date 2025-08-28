Mamma Mia! – Knowing Christine Sherrill, Knowing Mazz Murray

The Broadway and West End stars of the ABBA smash have a candid conversation.

Earlier this month, Mamma Mia! returned to the Broadway stage for the first time in almost a decade, and we thought we’d celebrate the occasion by dedicating our next episode of West End vs. Broadway to the ABBA-infused juggernaut.

We’ve paired up long-time Mamma Mia! family members Mazz Murray and Christine Sherrill, who play Donna Sheridan in the London and New York productions, respectively, and they were anything but tight-lipped when it came to backstage secrets, audition experiences, and even personal stylists.

Take a chance on our latest edition below:

Produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, Mamma Mia! features ABBA’s timeless hits, written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and the story by Catherine Johnson. The show is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, and design by Mark Thompson.