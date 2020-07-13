Andrew Lloyd Webber Pushes Premiere of New Musical Cinderella to Next Spring

Despite a plan to try and safely reopen West End theaters as soon as possible, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Really Useful Group have pushed the premiere of his new musical Cinderella from this fall to March 19, 2021. Opening will be set for April 7 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

The production reinvents the classic fairytale, and features a score by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David ZIppel, and a script and concept by Emerald Fennell. Laurence Connor will direct, with JoAnn M. Hunter serving as choreographer.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella, with Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother. Additional cast and creative team have not been announced.

Lloyd Webber said in a statement, "Whilst I continue to impress on the government that theaters can reopen safely based on the London Palladium model, it has become clear that we need to move the opening of Cinderella to next Spring. My teams have been working throughout lockdown to prepare the show and are raring to go, but there are key elements, not least casting and the building of sets and costumes, that take months of forward planning and can only start as we get further down the road to normal. So the show will absolutely go on, just a little later than I'd hoped."