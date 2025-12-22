New Musical Comedy Kid Gloves Will Have Its World Premiere in LA

Book and lyrics are by Matthew Leavitt and music is by Emmy winner Nathan Wang.

Village Green Productions will present the world premiere musical comedy Kid Gloves, running January 15-February 15 at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.

Featuring book and lyrics by Matthew Leavitt (The Boomerang Effect), music by Emmy winner Nathan Wang (Reefer Madness), choreography by Christine Lakin (The Goldbergs), music direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction by Richard Israel (Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Career Achievement), Kid Gloves is about a reality-TV competition where children’s entertainers compete for the chance to win their own show.

According to an official press release, the musical “skewers the utter depravity of reality TV and how it can corrupt even the most wholesome element of humanity.”

The cast will feature Will Collyer as Caleb, Heather Marsden as Meredith, Adam J. Smith as Eddie, Natalie Lander as Darla, Joey Richter as Jackson, Lauren Lorati as “Vicki, Harry S. Murphy as Professor Penguinpants, Jonathan Slavin as Edmund the Elephant, Suzy Nakamura as Penelope and Bonita the Bunny, and Christopher Kerrigan as Juaquin.

The production features scenic design by Mark Mendelson, lighting design by Andrew Schmedake, costume design by Rebecca Carr, sound design by Christopher Moscatiello, properties design by Megan Trepani, and fight choreography by Ned Mochel.