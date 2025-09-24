Watch the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda has just been released. It includes snippets of the songs “Thank Goodness,” “No Good Deed,” and, of course, “For Good,” by Stephen Schwartz. Watch the trailer below.

The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, comes out on November 21, and also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. This is the second part of the film adaptation of the stage musical with a book by Winnie Holzman based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The first part, Wicked, was released last November.