After partnering with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for 58 years, the American College Theatre Festival is suspending its affiliation with the Kennedy Center. The organization’s national committee made the announcement via Facebook.

The statement reads, “Unfortunately, our affiliation with the Kennedy Center is no longer viable. Due to circumstances and decisions that do not align with our organization’s values, the National Committee, which includes regional leadership (regional chairs, regional playwriting chairs, regional design, technology, and management chairs, and the building opportunity through leadership and development chairs) has voted to suspend our affiliation with the Kennedy Center. We are proceeding with the eight vibrant regional conferences as planned for 2026.”

This announcement comes after the news that the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees voted to rename the arts center the Trump-Kennedy Center.