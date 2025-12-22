TheaterMania Logo white orange
Steffi D Will Star in Toronto Stage Company's The Last Five Years

Nicolas Palazzolo will star alongside her in his professional debut.

Linda Buchwald

| Toronto |

December 22, 2025

Steffi D

The Toronto Stage Company has announced the cast for The Last Five Years, the company’s first production at its new home at the newly reopened Terminal Theatre, starting performances on January 20. Steffi D (Canadian Idol, Come From Away, Spring Awakening) plays Cathy Hyatt and Nicolas Palazzolo plays Jamie Wellerstein in his professional debut.

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s musical explores both sides of a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress.

Actor Luke Marty makes his mainstage directing debut with this production. Understudies are April Rebecca for Cathy and Fynn Cuthbert for Jamie.

