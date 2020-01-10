Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Will Have London World Premiere in September 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new adaptation of Cinderella will have its world premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End, beginning performances in September.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of Killing Eve. The production will feature brand-new music from Webber (The Phantom of the Opera) and lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels).

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from JoAnn Hunter, who collaborated with Webber on School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium.

"I have long wanted to write my own version of Cinderella but could never find a take on the classic story that really grabbed me," said Webber in a statement. "Emerald Fennell has written something truly exciting and original, and the moment I read her outline I knew I'd found my latest collaborator. I'm very pleased to be working with David Zippel, a hugely witty lyricist, once again. I'm also excited to be reunited with Laurence and JoAnn, who I loved creating School of Rock with and who delivered a knock out Joseph last Summer at The London Palladium, where it rightfully returns in June."

All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.