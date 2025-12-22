Andrea McArdle, Lillias White, and More Join the Laurie Beechman Theatre's Legends in Residency

Donna McKechnie and Lorna Luft also join the lineup.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre reopened in April under new owners Tom and Michael D’Angora.

For 2026, the D’Angoras have announced the launch of Legends in Residency, featuring monthly performances in the first half of the year from Andrea McArdle, Lillias White, Donna McKechnie, and Lorna Luft.

McArdle, Broadway’s original Annie, continues her monthly residency, Broadway on Demand, in which audience members pull song titles and topics from a bucket, and McArdle shares backstage memories.

Tony winner Lillias White returns with Live at The Beechman, which includes songs from Disney’s Hercules, her debut in Dreamgirls, her Tony-winning performance in The Life, and more.

Lorna Luft (Grease 2), daughter of Judy Garland and Sid Luft, will share stories and perform from the Great American Songbook and modern favorites.

In Tony winner Donna McKechnie’s show A Musical Memoir, she reflects on working alongside Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim while performing songs from A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On the Town, Sweet Charity, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

