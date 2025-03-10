Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, producers and owners of the West Bank Café, have announced that Tony Award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me) will lead a renovation of the cabaret venue the Laurie Beechman Theatre, to be completed by this spring.

Since its opening in 1983, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, previously known as the Downstairs Theatre Bar, has welcomed legendary performers such as Joan Rivers, the Who, André De Shields, Tony Shalhoub, and many more. When the venue was scheduled to close in August 2024 after financial difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, Tim Guinee, and Joe Iconis raised nearly $1 million to save the café and theater.

An official reopening gala will be held on a date to be announced.