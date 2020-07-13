Hamilton Soars to No. 2 Spot on Billboard 200; First Cast Album in Top 2 Since Hair

Hamilton has set a new record — it's the first cast recording to reach the top two on the Billboard 200 albums chart since 1969.

The album of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical surged from spot 14 to no. 2 on the July 18-dated chart, which will be posted on July 14. The musical premiered on July 3 on Disney Plus. The album sold 32,000 times, up nearly 600%, and had 90 million on-demand streams, according to Billboard.

In 1969, the original cast recording of Hair spent 13 weeks in the no. 1 slot. Hamilton had previously peaked in the no. 3 position back in 2016, tying with The Book of Mormon, which peaked in that slot in 2011. All told, Hamilton has spent 250 weeks on the charts, the longest run since the highlights edition of the original London album of The Phantom of the Opera, which spent 331 weeks on the chart between 1990-1996.

