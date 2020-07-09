André De Shields, Jessie Mueller, E. Faye Butler, and More Sing "Sweet Home Chicago"

Stars of stage, screen, and the music world who got their start in the Windy City came together to perform the blues anthem "Sweet Home Chicago." Featuring an ensemble of more than 100, all with deep ties to the Chicago arts scene, the star-studded video will raise money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which is helping the many Chicago-area artists struggling in the wake of COVID-19 closures. Watch the video below, and if you can, consider making a donation to the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund here.