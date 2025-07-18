Chloë Grace Moretz, Amy Landecker to Star in Caroline Off-Broadway

MCC Theater announced full casting for Caroline, by Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers), directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (Dead Outlaw). Caroline will begin previews on Friday September 12, with an opening night set for Tuesday September 30, and a limited run through Sunday October 19, 2025.

The cast of Caroline will feature Amy Landecker (Transparent) as Rhea and Chloë Grace Moretz (The Peripheral) as Maddie, both returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, and, in their off-Broadway debut, River Lipe-Smith as Caroline.

Caroline will have scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by David Hyman, and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughter