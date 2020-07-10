Ben Platt Sings a Duet With the Cookie Monster on Elmo's New Talk Show

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) recently stopped by The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo to sing an all-time kid favorite "C Is for Cookie" with (who else?) the Cookie Monster. The new show brings the whole family together for games, songs, and backstage antics with Elmo's celebrity guests — and also celebrates nighttime routines to make bedtime more fun for little ones. Check out the video below to watch Ben and Cookie sing about the letter C — but really just about cookies.