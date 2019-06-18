Benj Pasek, Sarah Ruhl, and Celia Keenan-Bolger Set for 2019 Tony Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the nominating committee for the 2019-20 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The nominating committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the administration committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2019-20 committee of Tony mominators will include 54 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2019-2020 nominating committee includes new members Warren Adams (director, choreographer, producer), Becky Ann Baker (actor), Pun Bandhu (actor, producer), Christopher Burney (artistic director, New York Stage and Film), Kathleen Chalfant (actor), Jill B.C. Du Boff (sound designer), Kamilah Forbes (executive producer, the Apollo Theatre), John Kilgore (sound designer), Nina Lannan (general manager), Jonathan McCrory (director and artistic director, National Black Theatre), Jim Nicola (director and artistic director, New York Theatre Workshop), Antoinette Nwandu (playwright), Benj Pasek (songwriter), Neil Patel (scenic designer), Sarah Ruhl (playwright), Natasha Sinha (producer, dramaturg, director of artistic programs at Signature Theatre), Niegel Smith (director, performance artist, artistic director of the Flea), Michael Stotts (managing director, Papermill Playhouse), and Michael Benjamin Washington (playwright, actor).

The join Emily Altman (attorney, Foundation president), Bob Alwine (associate producer, Goodspeed Musicals), Milly Barranger (author, educator), Suzy Benzinger (costume designer), Brenda Braxton (actor, author), Dawn Chiang (lighting designer), Eisa Davis (actor, writer, singer, songwriter), Carmen de Lavallade (choreographer), Kristoffer Diaz (playwright), Jerry Dixon (actor, director), Judith Dolan (costume designer), John Erman (director, producer), Tim Federle (novelist, playwright), Peter Jay Fernandez (actor, educator), Scott Frankel (composer), Maija Garcia (choreographer), Anna Glass (executive director, Dance Theatre of Harlem), Mason Granger (director of grants, Hearst Foundation), Katori Hall (playwright), Ann Harada (actor), JoAnn Hunter (actor, choreographer), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (playwright), Michael Kantor (executive producer, American Masters), Celia Keenan-Bolger (actor), Priscilla Lopez (actor), Martyna Majok (playwright), John Mauceri (conductor), Sheila Nevins (president, HBO Documentary Films), Peter Parnell (playwright, librettist), Rosalba Rolón (artistic director, Pregones Theater), Daphne Ruben-Vega (actor), Don Scardino (actor, director), Kimberly Senior (freelance director), Randy Skinner (choreographer, director), and Mark Wendland (scenic designer).

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At the Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher is chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is president. At the American Theatre Wing, David Henry Hwang is chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president and CEO. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment were the executive producers of the 2019 Tony Awards. Weiss also served as director of the 2019 Tony Awards.