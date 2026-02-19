Original Bedlam Cast of Music City Will Return for Off-Broadway Run

The cast and creative team has been announced for the off-Broadway return of the Drama Desk-nominated musical Music City.

Music City will reopen at 512 West 42nd Street in a new venue that is being refashioned for the production into a fully functioning Nashville bar, starting performances on March 23, with an official opening on April 8.

Featuring original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” and an original book by playwright Peter Zinn, Music City is directed by Bedlam’s artistic director Eric Tucker.

The cast from the original Bedlam production will reprise their roles: Drew Bastian as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill as Wyn, Leenya Rideout as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, Casey Shuler as 23, and Stephen Michael Spencer as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward and Megan Loomis.

Band members include Drew Bastian on drums, Ann Klein on lead guitar, mandolin, and lap steel, Julianne B. Merrill on keys, and Tony Tino on bass.

Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into the Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. In his review for TheaterMania, Zachary Stewart called it “an innovative new musical that produces the warm feelies of a classic one.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Clifton Chadick, assisted by Buffy Cardoza, costume designer Kindall Houston Almond, lighting designer Eric Southern, sound designer Jane Shaw, choreographer John Heginbotham, and music supervisor/music director Julianne B. Merrill.