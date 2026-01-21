Bedlam's Music City Sets Off-Broadway Return This March

Bedlam’s acclaimed production of Music City will return off-Broadway, with performances beginning March 23 in advance of an April 8 opening.

The show will take up residence at a bespoke, Nashville-style honky-tonk called the Wicked Tickle, located at 512 West 42nd Street (home to the former OUTNYC hotel and XL nightclub).

Called a “heartwarming country musical” by our critic, Music CIty opened at the St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church on the Upper West Side in the fall of 2024. Directed by Eric Tucker, it has a book by Peter Zinn and score by J.T. Harding, whose songs most notably include Uncle Kracker’s “Smile,” which is featured in the show.

“Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into the Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free.”

Casting and other information will be announced at a later date.