Atlantic Theater Company and Rattlestick Theater announced casting for the off-Broadway premiere of Indian Princesses written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez and directed by Miranda Cornell, both making their off-Broadway debuts. Indian Princesses runs April 30-June 7, with an opening night set for May 19.

The cast will feature Ben Beckley, Anissa Marie Griego, Rebecca Jimenez, Greg Keller, Serenity Mariana, Pete Simpson, Lark White, Haley Wong, and Tony Award winner Frank Wood.

Inspired by the playwright’s experiences in a father-daughter program of the same name, Indian Princesses is a tender satire that takes place in the summer of 2008 at a program for young girls of color and their white fathers designed to bond families through handmade activities, camp-like adventures, and a heavy dose of cultural appropriation.

The production will feature sets by Emmie Finckel, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lights by Mextly Couzin, sound by Salvador Zamora, and dramaturgy by Sierra Rosetta.