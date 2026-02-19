Katie Finneran to Star in First Revival of Adam Bock's The Receptionist

The cast also includes Mallori Johnson, Nael Nacer, and Will Pullen.

Second Stage Theater announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Adam Bock’s dark comedy The Receptionist, directed by Sarah Benson.

The company includes two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran as Beverly Wilkins, Mallori Johnson as Lorraine Taylor, Nael Nacer as Edward Raymond, and Will Pullen as Martin Dart.

In this black comedy about bureaucracy and complicity, cheerfully dutiful receptionist (Finneran) answers phones, brews coffee, and gossips with co-workers at the Northeast Office. When an unexpected visitor from the Central Office (Pullen) walks through the door, business becomes far from usual.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Bray Poor.

The Receptionist starts performances on April 15, with an official opening on May 7, on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.