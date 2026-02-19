TheaterMania Logo white orange
World Premiere of Lincoln in the Bardo Joins Met Opera's 2026-27 Season

Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

February 19, 2026

A set model by Adam Rigg for Lileana Blain-Cruz’s world premiere production of Missy Mazzoli’s Lincoln in the Bardo for the Metropolitan Opera.
(image provided by the Metropolitan Opera)

The Metropolitan Opera announced its 2026–27 season.

Based on George Saunders’s Booker Prize-winning novel, Missy Mazzoli’s Lincoln in the Bardo, with a libretto by Royce Vavrick, will have its world premiere October 19-November 14. The supernatural opera is set in the “bardo,” the transitional place between the end of life and the beginning of the next.

Lincoln in the Bardo features baritone Peter Mattei as Lincoln, soprano Christine Goerke as the Reverend, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as Miss Elise Traynor, tenor Jonah Hoskins as Bevins, and bass-baritone Ryan McKinney as Vollman. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the production, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin serving as conductor.

Click here for more information about the season.

