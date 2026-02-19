TheaterMania Logo white orange
Get a First Look at Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway

The show starts previews on March 18 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

February 19, 2026

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, starts Broadway previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, ahead of an April 7 opening.

Staged as an immersive ballroom competition, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles. Below, a first look at André De Shields and the rest of the company.

2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 84
Emma Sofia as Skimbleshanks
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 16
Baby Byrne as Victoria
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 103
André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 97
Junior LaBeija as Gus, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, and André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 93
Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 87
The company of Cats: The Jellicle Ball
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 61
Junior LaBeija as Gus
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 46
Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer and Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 24
Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, and Emma Sofia as Cassandra
(© Tricia Baron)
2026 02 18 Cats the Jellicle Ball Broadway Press Event Performance 7
Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap
(© Tricia Baron)

