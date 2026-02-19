Get a First Look at Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, starts Broadway previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, ahead of an April 7 opening.

Staged as an immersive ballroom competition, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles. Below, a first look at André De Shields and the rest of the company.