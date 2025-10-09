Cats: The Jellicle Ball Announces Broadway Transfer; André De Shields and More Returning

Jellicles can and Jellicles do transfer to Broadway.
Cats: The Jellicle Ball will strut its way to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre beginning March 18. Opening night is set for April 7.
This reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, is inspired by Ballroom culture and ran downtown at PAC NYC in the summer of 2024.
Directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreographers by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, stage the musical as an immersive ballroom competition. The acclaimed production earned the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, with De Shields winning for his performance.
In his review for TheaterMania, Zachary Stewart wrote, “It’s the musical event of the summer and the most fun I’ve ever had at an Andrew Lloyd Webber show.”
The company will include André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Junior LaBeija as Gus, Robert “Silk” Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson, Jr. as Sillabub.
Additional casting will be announced.
The creative team for Cats: The Jellicle Ball includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Josie Kearns (dramaturg and gender consultant), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), and Cooper Howell and N’yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors).
Erika Henningsen and more Broadway favorites provide the voices for this animated musical series.