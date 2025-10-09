Cats: The Jellicle Ball Announces Broadway Transfer; André De Shields and More Returning

Jellicles can and Jellicles do transfer to Broadway.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball will strut its way to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre beginning March 18. Opening night is set for April 7.

This reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, is inspired by Ballroom culture and ran downtown at PAC NYC in the summer of 2024.