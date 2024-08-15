New Cast Members Announced for Cats: The Jellicle Ball

New cast members have been announced for performances of Cats: The Jellicle Ball at PAC NYC from August 22-September 8.

Joining the company are Rodrick Covington (Once on This Island) as Macavity and Jenny Mollet (Six) as Jellylorum as well as Jovan E’Sean, Ivy Mugler, Zachary A. Myers, and Kai B. White as understudies.

They join Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Capital Kaos as DJ, Junior LaBeija as Gus, Robert “Silk” Mason as Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub, with Tara Lashan Clinkscales and Phumzile Sojola in the ensemble and Bryce Farris and Kendall Grayson Stroud as understudies.

This reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, is inspired by Ballroom culture. Directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, stage the musical as an immersive competition. In his review for TheaterMania, Zachary Stewart wrote, “It’s the musical event of the summer and the most fun I’ve ever had at an Andrew Lloyd Webber show.”