Watch: In Rehearsal With the Voguing Felines of Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The felines of Cats: “The Jellicle Ball,” are on the prowl in rehearsal. Check out this new video below:
Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) presents this new reimagining of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, which runs June 13-July 14.
Inspired by the Ballroom culture in New York City over 50 years ago that still rages on runways around the world, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball” is staged as an immersive competition by director Zhailon Levingston and PAC NYC artistic director Bill Rauch. The creative team also includes choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Qween Jean, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Brittany Bland, hair/wig designer Nikiya Mathis, music supervisor and music director William Waldrop, music coordinator David Lai, beats arranger Trevor Holder, ballroom consultant Capital Kaos, and dramaturg and gender consultant Josephine Kearns.