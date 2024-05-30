Watch: In Rehearsal With the Voguing Felines of Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jellicles can, Jellicles do, and Jellicles will have this song caught in their head forever.

The felines of Cats: “The Jellicle Ball,” are on the prowl in rehearsal. Check out this new video below:

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) presents this new reimagining of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, which runs June 13-July 14.