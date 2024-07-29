The Queen of Versailles Reveals Broadway Intention For 2025-26 Season

The Queen of Versailles will come to Broadway in the 2025-26 season, producers have announced. The new musical is currently amid a world premiere engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, through August 25.

Starring in the Boston run are Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked) as beauty queen, socialite, and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) as David Siegel, Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel, the cast will feature Stephen DeRosa (Boardwalk Empire) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, and Tony Award nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz) as Debbie.

The company also includes Anna Bakun, Stacie Bono, Yeman Brown, Amanda Jane Cooper, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Sara Esty, KJ Hippensteel, Diana Huey, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Michael Mulheren, Michael McCorry Rose, and Grace Slear.

The show features music and lyrics by Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz (Wicked). Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film of the same name and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade) and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade).

The show is about Jackie Siegel, who sees herself as the embodiment of the American dream. As the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, she embarks on building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida, a $100 million house inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David’s dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle.

The production has music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design Christian Cowan, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski.