Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Broadway-Bound Stephen Schwartz Musical, The Queen of Versailles

The new musical will make its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will star as Jackie Siegel in the new Stephen Schwartz musical The Queen of Versailles, which is set to make its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre July 16 – August 18.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary about socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, The Queen of Versailles concerns her family’s quest to build a $100 million mansion outside of Orlando styled after the Palace of Versailles.

The show will star F. Murray Abraham as husband David Siegel, Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia Flores, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans) has written the book. Tony winner Michael Arden (Parade) will direct.

Chenoweth famously originated the role of Glinda in Schwartz’s blockbuster musical Wicked, which recently celebrated 20 years on Broadway.

Tickets to The Queen of Versailles go on sale to the general public Wednesday, February 28 at 10AM ET.