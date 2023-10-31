A Celebration the Glinda Way: Former Witches of Oz Return as Wicked Turns 20

Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and more return to the Gershwin Theatre to toast the history-making event.

The beloved Broadway musical Wicked celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Gershwin Theatre with a swankified party on Monday, October 30.

Returning for the occasion were a host of former Witches of Oz, including original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, as well as Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, Brittney Johnson, Ana Gasteyer, and many others. Check out our photos below:

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of Elphaba, the allegedly “Wicked” Witch of the West, and her fallout with Glinda when they were just school girls. It features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, and direction by Joe Mantello. It has been turned into a two-part movie by Jon M. Chu, the first half of which is slated to release Thanksgiving 2024.